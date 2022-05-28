HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $271.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $273.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.82.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $215.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.29 and its 200-day moving average is $243.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $198.69 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

