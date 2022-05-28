Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.