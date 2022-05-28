Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.87. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,692,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

