CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

CVS Health stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

