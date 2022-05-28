CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.
CVS Health stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
