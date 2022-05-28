Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $438.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

