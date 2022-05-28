Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

BOLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16,830.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

