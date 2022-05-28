Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.50.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 95,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,001,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,155,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 35,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $374,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,251,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,530,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,901 shares of company stock worth $10,538,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.