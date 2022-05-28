Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

CDR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

