Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

BAM opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

