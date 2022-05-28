Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Hold

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Get Calix alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Calix stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Calix has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Calix by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $7,509,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,977,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.