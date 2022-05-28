Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,186,798 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.85. The company has a market cap of £13.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.
Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Company Profile (LON:SOLO)
