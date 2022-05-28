Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.83

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and traded as low as $17.14. Air Canada shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 24,170 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

