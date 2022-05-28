Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $178.39

Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.39 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.89). Bango shares last traded at GBX 154.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 112,777 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Bango in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.32. The company has a market cap of £117.52 million and a PE ratio of 309.00.

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

