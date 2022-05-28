Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.80

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.84). Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.89), with a volume of 18,341 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) Company Profile (LON:GHG)
