NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,578.33

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,578.33 ($19.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,528.75 ($19.24). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($19.50), with a volume of 16,362 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,578.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,685.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £724.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

