Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $229.02

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.02 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.83). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.86), with a volume of 11,226 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £121.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.06.
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)
