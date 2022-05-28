Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as low as C$2.31. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 21,543 shares traded.

TTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40.

Titanium Transportation Group ( CVE:TTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.3676271 EPS for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

