The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $878.45

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 878.45 ($11.05) and traded as low as GBX 829.13 ($10.43). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 841 ($10.58), with a volume of 43,948 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £556.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 45.42 and a current ratio of 46.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 878.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 865.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

