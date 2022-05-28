Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $522.44

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.44 ($6.57) and traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.37). Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.46), with a volume of 109,916 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 522.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 556.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £836.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07.
About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)
