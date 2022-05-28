Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $522.44

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.44 ($6.57) and traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.37). Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.46), with a volume of 109,916 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 522.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 556.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £836.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07.

About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

