BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.94

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.94 and traded as low as C$14.60. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.87, with a volume of 6,400 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

