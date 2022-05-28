The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.03 on Friday. Westaim has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $289.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 470.17%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

