Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $297.00

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 300.74 ($3.78). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.76), with a volume of 284,543 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.65. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

