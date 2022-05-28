WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the April 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WHGLY stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. WH Group has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

