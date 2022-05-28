Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $20.58 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

