Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.07

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.07 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 82.50 ($1.04). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.02), with a volume of 344,329 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £171.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 7.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Imogen Moss bought 13,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.76 ($12,552.86).

About Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

