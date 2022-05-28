AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.60

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $7.71. AGC shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 4,428 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

