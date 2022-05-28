AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.60

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $7.71. AGC shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 4,428 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)
