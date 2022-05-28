Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.22

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.22 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 96.80 ($1.22). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.21), with a volume of 261,620 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

