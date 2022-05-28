Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13,504.72

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £135.05 ($169.93) and traded as high as £138 ($173.65). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £136 ($171.13), with a volume of 122 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 74.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of £137.91. The firm has a market cap of £530.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.

Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when they becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenancy, assured tenancy, life tenancy, and ground rent units.

