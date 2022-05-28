Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13,504.72

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £135.05 ($169.93) and traded as high as £138 ($173.65). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £136 ($171.13), with a volume of 122 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 74.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of £137.91. The firm has a market cap of £530.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.
Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)
