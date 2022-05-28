Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.10. Sino Land shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 286 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

Get Sino Land alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.