Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,467,974 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £6.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.33.

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

