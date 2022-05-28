Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $214.05

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.05 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.71). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.67), with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £237.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

About Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

