Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.63

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.63 ($3.44) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.46). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.42), with a volume of 1,359 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.91 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.62.
About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.