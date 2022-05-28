Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.63

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.63 ($3.44) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.46). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.42), with a volume of 1,359 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.91 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.