Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $336.07

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.07 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.53). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 345.50 ($4.35), with a volume of 1,185 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.66) price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.71. The firm has a market cap of £770.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.