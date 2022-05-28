Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 1,084,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,925,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

About Zion Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.