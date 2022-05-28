Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,071.91

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,071.91 ($13.49) and traded as low as GBX 775 ($9.75). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 815 ($10.26), with a volume of 96,335 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 1,350 ($16.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 850.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,071.91.

In other news, insider Sally Bridgeland purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £50,880 ($64,024.16). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 967 ($12.17), for a total transaction of £12,571 ($15,818.55).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

