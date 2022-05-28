Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.75 and traded as low as C$13.50. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.58, with a volume of 264,132 shares changing hands.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$99,570.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$910,622.92. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537 in the last three months.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

