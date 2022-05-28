ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.47

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.47 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.88). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.92), with a volume of 131,621 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.47.

In other ULS Technology news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460 ($1,837.17). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $574,680.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

