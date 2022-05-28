Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the April 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

