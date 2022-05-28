American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Up 230.3% in May

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 230.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMAO stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. American Acquisition Opportunity has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 5.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 514,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.