Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the April 30th total of 153,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
