Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the April 30th total of 153,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. KCK LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

