Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Shares of EYEN opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 24,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $54,407.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,595.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 123,874 shares of company stock worth $280,589. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eyenovia by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.