Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Declines By 52.8%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 46.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 17.4% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 877,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

