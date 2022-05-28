Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Hold

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,471,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.