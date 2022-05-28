Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a growth of 313.5% from the April 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.77.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
