Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a growth of 313.5% from the April 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

