Short Interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Declines By 58.6%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the April 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AFIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.