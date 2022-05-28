Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after buying an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after buying an additional 225,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after buying an additional 538,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.