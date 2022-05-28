iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after buying an additional 5,932,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after buying an additional 4,677,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,269,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

