Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -3.84. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Allied Healthcare Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

