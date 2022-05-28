StockNews.com Upgrades Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to “Buy”

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $86.86 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

