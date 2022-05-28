Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

EARN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

